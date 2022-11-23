Cowen Lowers Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Price Target to $11.00

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Cowen from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 199.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FREE opened at $3.67 on Monday. Whole Earth Brands has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.08 million, a P/E ratio of 121.71 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 809,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

