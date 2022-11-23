Credit Suisse Group Increases CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $125.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.62% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on CVS. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.
CVS Health Trading Up 1.7 %
NYSE:CVS opened at $99.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69.
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
