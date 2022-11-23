Credit Suisse Group Increases CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $125.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CVS. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

NYSE:CVS opened at $99.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,980,000 after buying an additional 33,520 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 66,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

