Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 100.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crocs in the first quarter worth $36,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Crocs in the first quarter worth $68,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Crocs in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the first quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $96.13 on Wednesday. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $175.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.87.

In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $253,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $935,543.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 154,649 shares in the company, valued at $13,769,946.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,423 shares of company stock worth $4,603,973 over the last ninety days. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.57.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

