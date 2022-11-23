Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.87

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.87 and traded as low as $4.75. Cryo-Cell International shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 1,067 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Cryo-Cell International in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get Cryo-Cell International alerts:

Cryo-Cell International Stock Up 2.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average is $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 million, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cryo-Cell International

Cryo-Cell International ( OTCMKTS:CCEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO David Portnoy acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 34,366 shares of company stock valued at $167,193 over the last 90 days. 33.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cryo-Cell International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cryo-Cell International stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 1.47% of Cryo-Cell International worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryo-Cell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cryo-Cell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryo-Cell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.