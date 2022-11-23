Crypto 1 Acquisition (NASDAQ:DAOOU) Trading Up 0.1%

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.13. Approximately 592 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 25,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crypto 1 Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

About Crypto 1 Acquisition

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, or reorganization or any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

