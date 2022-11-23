CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.25

Shares of CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.25 and traded as low as C$0.25. CWC Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 17,700 shares traded.

CWC Energy Services Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of C$125.54 million and a P/E ratio of 6.13.

Insider Activity at CWC Energy Services

In related news, Senior Officer Stuart James King sold 148,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total value of C$42,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,026.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,500 shares of company stock valued at $71,923.

About CWC Energy Services

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It also provides completion, maintenance, workover, and well decommissioning services; and equipment and related services.

