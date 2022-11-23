CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.39

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.39 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 13.50 ($0.16). CyanConnode shares last traded at GBX 13.75 ($0.16), with a volume of 109,218 shares traded.

CyanConnode Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £33.09 million and a P/E ratio of -15.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.67, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Heather Peacock purchased 72,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £8,680.80 ($10,264.63). In other CyanConnode news, insider John Cronin bought 35,714 shares of CyanConnode stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £4,999.96 ($5,912.21). Also, insider Heather Peacock bought 72,340 shares of CyanConnode stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £8,680.80 ($10,264.63).

About CyanConnode

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of Narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Thailand, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart electricity, gas, and water metering; lighting control; and IoT.

