DA Davidson Increases i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Price Target to $36.00

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at DA Davidson to $36.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.19% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of i3 Verticals to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Shares of IIIV opened at $24.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $778.96 million, a PE ratio of -31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,196,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 527.0% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 376,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 316,171 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 27.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,573,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,020,000. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

