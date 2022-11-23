Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €54.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($55.10) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($59.18) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Monday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €59.00 ($60.20) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($57.14) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Monday.

Danone Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EPA BN opened at €50.69 ($51.72) on Tuesday. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($63.13) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($73.60). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €49.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €51.96.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

