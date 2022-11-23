Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDSD) Shares Down 0.6%

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDSD – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 42,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,959% from the average daily volume of 694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.34.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

(Get Rating)

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc engages in the data security and privacy management business in the United States. The company offers Data443 Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation immediately upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs sophisticated data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management, archiving, and management solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the management, protection, and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.