Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDSD) Shares Down 0.6%

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDSD – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 42,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,959% from the average daily volume of 694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.
Data443 Risk Mitigation Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.34.
About Data443 Risk Mitigation
Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc engages in the data security and privacy management business in the United States. The company offers Data443 Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation immediately upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs sophisticated data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management, archiving, and management solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the management, protection, and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices.
