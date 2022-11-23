DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,401 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DaVita were worth $9,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in DaVita by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in DaVita by 3.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in DaVita by 16.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 110,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after acquiring an additional 15,455 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 62,708.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,991,000 after acquiring an additional 686,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 3.0% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 26,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John M. Nehra bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.14 per share, with a total value of $355,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DaVita Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. UBS Group cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of DaVita to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

DVA opened at $71.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.46 and its 200-day moving average is $87.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $124.81.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.32). DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Stories

