DCC (LON:DCC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5,099.43

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,099.43 ($60.30) and traded as low as GBX 4,342 ($51.34). DCC shares last traded at GBX 4,380 ($51.79), with a volume of 159,312 shares.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DCC shares. Barclays decreased their price target on DCC from GBX 5,550 ($65.63) to GBX 4,500 ($53.21) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($88.68) target price on shares of DCC in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DCC from GBX 5,800 ($68.58) to GBX 4,800 ($56.76) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,442 ($76.17).
The company has a market capitalization of £4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 1,331.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,694.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,099.43.
DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.
