DCC (LON:DCC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5,099.43

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,099.43 ($60.30) and traded as low as GBX 4,342 ($51.34). DCC shares last traded at GBX 4,380 ($51.79), with a volume of 159,312 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DCC shares. Barclays decreased their price target on DCC from GBX 5,550 ($65.63) to GBX 4,500 ($53.21) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($88.68) target price on shares of DCC in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DCC from GBX 5,800 ($68.58) to GBX 4,800 ($56.76) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,442 ($76.17).

The company has a market capitalization of £4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 1,331.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,694.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,099.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 60.04 ($0.71) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. DCC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

