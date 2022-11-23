Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ – Get Rating) rose 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.11 and last traded at $17.09. Approximately 45,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 47,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF stock. Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Grassi Investment Management owned approximately 0.84% of Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

