Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $53.41

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.41 and traded as high as $55.76. Delek Logistics Partners shares last traded at $54.96, with a volume of 53,667 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Delek Logistics Partners Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.41.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Delek Logistics Partners

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.79%.

In other news, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,952.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 23,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $1,298,855.04. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 242,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,624,167.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,952.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,359 shares of company stock worth $2,212,833 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKL. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 30,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,149,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,003,000 after purchasing an additional 256,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.