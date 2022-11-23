Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Compass Group (LON:CPG) Price Target to GBX 1,990

Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,940 ($22.94) to GBX 1,990 ($23.53) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CPG. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.24) to GBX 2,100 ($24.83) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,000 ($23.65) to GBX 2,150 ($25.42) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,858.75 ($21.98).

Shares of CPG stock opened at GBX 1,838 ($21.73) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of £32.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,417.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,835.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,819.15. Compass Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,450 ($17.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,970.50 ($23.30).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 22.10 ($0.26) per share. This represents a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Compass Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

In other news, insider Arlene Isaacs-Lowe bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,935 ($22.88) per share, for a total transaction of £48,375 ($57,201.14).

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

