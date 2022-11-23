Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Diploma (LON:DPLM)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,450 ($28.97) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,360 ($39.73) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,290 ($38.90) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diploma presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,908.33 ($34.39).

Shares of LON:DPLM opened at GBX 2,776.44 ($32.83) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 4,745.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.00, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,490.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,492.77. Diploma has a 1 year low of GBX 2,090 ($24.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,478 ($41.13).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 38.80 ($0.46) per share. This is a boost from Diploma’s previous dividend of $15.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is 72.20%.

In related news, insider David S. Lowden acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,576 ($30.46) per share, with a total value of £64,400 ($76,149.93).

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

