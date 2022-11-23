Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $164.10

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €164.10 ($167.45) and traded as high as €171.60 ($175.10). Deutsche Börse shares last traded at €171.35 ($174.85), with a volume of 197,467 shares changing hands.

DB1 has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €204.00 ($208.16) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Warburg Research set a €190.00 ($193.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($178.57) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($204.08) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €210.00 ($214.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is €165.92 and its 200 day moving average is €164.10. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

