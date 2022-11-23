Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.35

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €6.35 ($6.48) and traded as high as €7.44 ($7.59). Deutsche Lufthansa shares last traded at €7.44 ($7.59), with a volume of 5,602,780 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LHA shares. UBS Group set a €8.55 ($8.72) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($8.67) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €4.75 ($4.85) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.70 ($7.86) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.97, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.35.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

