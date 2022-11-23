Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €54.75 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €54.75 ($55.87) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DPW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.90 ($51.94) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €46.50 ($47.45) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Deutsche Post stock opened at €38.10 ($38.88) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($31.14) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($42.16). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of €36.30.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

