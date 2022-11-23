Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.20

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2022

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMIGet Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as high as C$0.20. Diamcor Mining shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 4,000 shares changing hands.

Diamcor Mining Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.85 million and a P/E ratio of -5.13.

Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamcor Mining Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diamcor Mining

(Get Rating)

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamcor Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamcor Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.