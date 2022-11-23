DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stake Decreased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,228 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 14,310 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $8,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $117.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.46. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $135.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DKS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.42.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

