Diploma (LON:DPLM) Earns Outperform Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 2,150 ($25.42) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DPLM. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,360 ($39.73) price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 2,450 ($28.97) to GBX 2,700 ($31.93) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($28.97) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,290 ($38.90) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,908.33 ($34.39).

Diploma Stock Performance

Diploma stock opened at GBX 2,776.44 ($32.83) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,490.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,492.77. The company has a market cap of £3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,745.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.00, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Diploma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,090 ($24.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,478 ($41.13).

Diploma Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Diploma

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 38.80 ($0.46) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Diploma’s previous dividend of $15.00. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.20%.

In other news, insider David S. Lowden purchased 2,500 shares of Diploma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,576 ($30.46) per share, for a total transaction of £64,400 ($76,149.93).

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

