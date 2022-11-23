Diploma’s (DPLM) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,290 ($38.90) price objective on the stock.

DPLM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,360 ($39.73) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,908.33 ($34.39).

LON DPLM opened at GBX 2,776.44 ($32.83) on Tuesday. Diploma has a 12 month low of GBX 2,090 ($24.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,478 ($41.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.00, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of £3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,745.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,490.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,492.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 38.80 ($0.46) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Diploma’s previous dividend of $15.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is 72.20%.

In other Diploma news, insider David S. Lowden bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,576 ($30.46) per share, with a total value of £64,400 ($76,149.93).

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

