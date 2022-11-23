Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DFS. Citigroup decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.21.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:DFS opened at $108.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.23. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $130.81. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.18). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHE LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 85.3% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.