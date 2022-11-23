DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 475,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,452 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $8,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director James Defranco acquired 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $1,840,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,100.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 53.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DISH Network Stock Up 4.2 %
DISH stock opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.50. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $37.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.50.
DISH Network Company Profile
DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.
Featured Stories
