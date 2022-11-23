DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 475,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,452 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $8,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Defranco acquired 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $1,840,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,100.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 53.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DISH shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on DISH Network to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DISH Network from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

DISH stock opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.50. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $37.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.50.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

