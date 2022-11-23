Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $272.37

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 272.37 ($3.22) and traded as high as GBX 287 ($3.39). Domino’s Pizza Group shares last traded at GBX 286 ($3.38), with a volume of 663,700 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($3.96) price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 382.50 ($4.52).

Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,505.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 240.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 272.37.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

See Also

