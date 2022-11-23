dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 100 ($1.18) price target on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on dotdigital Group from GBX 88 ($1.04) to GBX 100 ($1.18) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

dotdigital Group Stock Performance

dotdigital Group stock opened at GBX 85.10 ($1.01) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 82.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 83.35. The company has a market capitalization of £254.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,205.00. dotdigital Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 52.60 ($0.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 203 ($2.40).

dotdigital Group Company Profile

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

