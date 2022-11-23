Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust (LON:DORE) Shares Up 2.3%

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 111 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 111 ($1.31). Approximately 41,315 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 190,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.50 ($1.28).

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 110.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 112.44.

About Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust

(Get Rating)

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.