DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,772 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DraftKings Trading Up 2.8 %
NASDAQ DKNG opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.77. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $37.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62.
About DraftKings
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
