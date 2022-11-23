DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,772 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.77. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $37.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen cut their price target on DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.96.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

