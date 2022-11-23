Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.31

Shares of Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$31.31 and traded as low as C$30.68. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$31.40, with a volume of 38,586 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

