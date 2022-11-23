DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $285.04

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 285.04 ($3.37) and traded as high as GBX 308 ($3.64). DS Smith shares last traded at GBX 305.40 ($3.61), with a volume of 2,795,990 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 388 ($4.59) to GBX 350 ($4.14) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($4.91) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of £4.21 billion and a PE ratio of 1,454.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 280.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 285.04.

In other news, insider Adrian Marsh sold 38,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.11), for a total value of £101,236.59 ($119,707.45). Also, insider Alan Johnson purchased 12,596 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £33,001.52 ($39,022.73).

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

