DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $285.04

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 285.04 ($3.37) and traded as high as GBX 308 ($3.64). DS Smith shares last traded at GBX 305.40 ($3.61), with a volume of 2,795,990 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 388 ($4.59) to GBX 350 ($4.14) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($4.91) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.
DS Smith Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of £4.21 billion and a PE ratio of 1,454.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 280.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 285.04.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About DS Smith
DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.
Read More
