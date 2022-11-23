Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Cut to Sell at Seaport Res Ptn

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.33 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.09.
Duke Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $97.68 on Monday. Duke Energy has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.60.
Insider Transactions at Duke Energy
In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 124.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 225,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,205,000 after acquiring an additional 125,353 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.9% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,158,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,318,000 after purchasing an additional 44,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duke Energy (DUK)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.