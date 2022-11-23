Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Cut to Sell at Seaport Res Ptn

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.33 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $97.68 on Monday. Duke Energy has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.60.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 124.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 225,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,205,000 after acquiring an additional 125,353 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.9% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,158,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,318,000 after purchasing an additional 44,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

