Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €37.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DUE. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($39.80) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.50 ($30.10) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €46.00 ($46.94) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ETR:DUE opened at €32.12 ($32.78) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €25.53 and its 200 day moving average price is €24.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €19.74 ($20.14) and a fifty-two week high of €42.60 ($43.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.95.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.