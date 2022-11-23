E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.20 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) has been given a €9.20 ($9.39) target price by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.22% from the stock’s previous close.

EOAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.22) price target on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($11.22) price target on E.On in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.00) price target on E.On in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($10.71) price target on E.On in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($12.76) target price on E.On in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

E.On Stock Performance

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €9.00 ($9.18) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is €8.75. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($6.84) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($11.02).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

