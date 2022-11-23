East Imperial (LON:EISB) Shares Up 2.1%

East Imperial PLC (LON:EISB – Get Rating) shot up 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.52 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.45 ($0.03). 490,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,272,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40 ($0.03).

East Imperial Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.29 million and a PE ratio of -1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

East Imperial Company Profile

East Imperial PLC manufactures and distributes beverages in Australasia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Europe. The company offers tonics and mixers; and spirits, such as beer, bourbon, gin, mezcal, prosecco, rum, seedlip, tequila, vodka, and whiskey, as well as non-alcoholic products.

