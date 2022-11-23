Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Eastern from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Shares of EML opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.38. The company has a market capitalization of $139.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.92. Eastern has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Eastern by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Eastern by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eastern by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eastern by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Eastern by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. 62.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

