Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Eastern from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.
Eastern Price Performance
Shares of EML opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.38. The company has a market capitalization of $139.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.92. Eastern has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern
About Eastern
The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.
