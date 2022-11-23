EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,255 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SATS. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EchoStar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EchoStar in the 1st quarter valued at $410,000.

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. EchoStar Co. has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $30.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.22.

SATS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

