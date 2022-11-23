Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,835 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,876,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,792,000 after acquiring an additional 202,642 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 15.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,355,000 after purchasing an additional 841,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 67.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,480,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,431 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 296.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,183,000 after purchasing an additional 675,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,788 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EDIT shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

Editas Medicine Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $34.27. The stock has a market cap of $719.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.06. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 41.33% and a negative net margin of 784.32%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Editas Medicine Profile

(Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.