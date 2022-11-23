EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Initiates Coverage on Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI)

Equities researchers at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iteris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ITI opened at $3.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.97. Iteris has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.96.

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $39.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.07 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Iteris will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Iteris by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,229,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 342,657 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Iteris by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 369,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Iteris by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 431,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 217,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Iteris by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 57,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

