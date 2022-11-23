Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.59. Electromed shares last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 55,380 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELMD shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Electromed in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Eurobank EFG began coverage on shares of Electromed in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Electromed in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electromed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Get Electromed alerts:

Electromed Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $85.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electromed

Electromed ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Electromed had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $11.27 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Friess Associates LLC lifted its position in Electromed by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 66,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Electromed by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Electromed by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Electromed by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Electromed by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Electromed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.