Emerge EMPWR Sustainable Select Growth Equity ETF (OTCMKTS:EMGC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emerge EMPWR Sustainable Select Growth Equity ETF (OTCMKTS:EMGC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.47. Emerge EMPWR Sustainable Select Growth Equity ETF shares last traded at $24.47, with a volume of 0 shares.

Emerge EMPWR Sustainable Select Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $489,414.00, a P/E ratio of 0.67 and a beta of -1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 22.38, a quick ratio of 22.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Emerge EMPWR Sustainable Select Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emergent Capital, Inc engages in the business of owning a portfolio of life insurance policies. The firm invests primarily in life settlements, which provides liquidity for the owners of life insurance policies that face a short-term cash need or can no longer afford their insurance premiums. The company was founded on December 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerge EMPWR Sustainable Select Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerge EMPWR Sustainable Select Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.