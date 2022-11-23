Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,316 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 22,558 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 10.3% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,294,331 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,457,000 after buying an additional 493,368 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.5% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 49,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 50.0% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 7.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,231,769 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,388,000 after buying an additional 1,282,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Endeavour Silver Stock Up 5.4 %

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

EXK stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33. The firm has a market cap of $663.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

