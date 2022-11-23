ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €17.50 Price Target at Barclays

ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) has been given a €17.50 ($17.86) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.38% from the stock’s previous close.

ENI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($18.37) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($20.41) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($16.84) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($14.29) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €18.00 ($18.37) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of ENI stock opened at €14.30 ($14.59) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of €12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of €12.30. ENI has a 12-month low of €10.45 ($10.66) and a 12-month high of €14.80 ($15.10). The stock has a market cap of $50.38 billion and a PE ratio of 3.04.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

