Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 59,038 Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 59,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $525,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,416,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,540,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGUS opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average of $22.32. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.32.

