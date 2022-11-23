Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 156.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Envestnet by 34.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Envestnet by 86.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Envestnet by 8.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet during the first quarter valued at $259,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

ENV stock opened at $56.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.97 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $84.58.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

