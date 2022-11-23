Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $212.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.50.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of EFX stock opened at $193.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Equifax has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $2,482,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,002.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,820,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,378,858.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,002.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Equifax by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.