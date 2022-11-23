Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $212.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.50.
Equifax Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of EFX stock opened at $193.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Equifax has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.43.
Insider Transactions at Equifax
In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $2,482,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,002.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,820,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,378,858.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,002.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Equifax by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.
Equifax Company Profile
Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equifax (EFX)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.