Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lowered Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on Equinix to $726.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $751.18.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $656.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.76, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $583.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $635.00. Equinix has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $853.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 492 shares of company stock worth $313,723 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,996 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

