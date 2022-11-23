Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.71

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.71 and traded as high as $15.31. Erste Group Bank shares last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 42,510 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €34.00 ($34.69) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €34.00 ($34.69) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €33.00 ($33.67) to €32.00 ($32.65) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €38.00 ($38.78) to €39.00 ($39.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Erste Group Bank Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.06.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

