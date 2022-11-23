ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) PT Raised to $110.00

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Stephens from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ESE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.
ESCO Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %
NYSE:ESE opened at $94.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.08. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $60.03 and a one year high of $96.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ESCO Technologies
ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.
