ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) PT Raised to $110.00

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESEGet Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Stephens from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ESE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

NYSE:ESE opened at $94.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.08. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $60.03 and a one year high of $96.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.59.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,854,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $209,641,000 after purchasing an additional 47,047 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $187,838,000 after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,942,000 after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 858,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,063,000 after purchasing an additional 35,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

