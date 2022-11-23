ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) PT Raised to $110.00

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Stephens from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ESE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:ESE opened at $94.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.08. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $60.03 and a one year high of $96.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ESCO Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,854,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $209,641,000 after purchasing an additional 47,047 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $187,838,000 after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,942,000 after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 858,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,063,000 after purchasing an additional 35,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.