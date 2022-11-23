Eskay Mining (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Rating) were down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 0.70 and last traded at 0.74. Approximately 51,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 56,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.75.

Eskay Mining Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of 0.99.

About Eskay Mining

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

