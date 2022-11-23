Eskay Mining (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Rating) were down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 0.70 and last traded at 0.74. Approximately 51,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 56,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.75.
Eskay Mining Stock Down 1.1 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of 0.99.
About Eskay Mining
Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eskay Mining (ESKYF)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for Eskay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eskay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.